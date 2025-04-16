Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Key man Sheffield Wednesday defender Di’Shon Bernard is going about his rehabilitation of a long-term knee injury positively, with Danny Röhl having provided an update on his comeback timescale.

The Jamaica international suffered a serious knee injury in a defeat at West Bromwich Albion back in February and underwent surgery soon afterwards, with Röhl confirming he would miss the rest of the season - with an initial optimism he would be back in time to play a part in pre-season.

Fellow defender Max Lowe joined him in sitting out the rest of the season after he was hit by injury during the Sheffield derby last month. Speaking to The Star, Röhl suggested Bernard is likely to miss the start of next season - which starts for Championship clubs on the second weekend of August - though the journey of his comeback is still at an early stage.

“I spoke with him and he is very positive,” the Owls boss said when asked on Bernard’s condition. “The first weeks were hard for him with pain and a little bit difficult, he could not do so much. But he is getting better and better. Him and Max are working hard, Max is doing better and it would be good for him to be out of pain for the end of the season, then he can go into pre-season.

“Dish, if he is available August or September then it would be fantastic, but it is a long way. This is what I demand from him, he must be fitter and physically stronger than before the injury.”