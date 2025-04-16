Sheffield Wednesday star man set to miss start of next season

By Alex Miller

Sheffield Wednesday writer

Published 16th Apr 2025, 10:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Key man Sheffield Wednesday defender Di’Shon Bernard is going about his rehabilitation of a long-term knee injury positively, with Danny Röhl having provided an update on his comeback timescale.

The Jamaica international suffered a serious knee injury in a defeat at West Bromwich Albion back in February and underwent surgery soon afterwards, with Röhl confirming he would miss the rest of the season - with an initial optimism he would be back in time to play a part in pre-season.

Watch every episode of All Wednesday with Joe Crann - interviews, opinion and insight on the Owls every week, on demand on Shots TV here

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Fellow defender Max Lowe joined him in sitting out the rest of the season after he was hit by injury during the Sheffield derby last month. Speaking to The Star, Röhl suggested Bernard is likely to miss the start of next season - which starts for Championship clubs on the second weekend of August - though the journey of his comeback is still at an early stage.

“I spoke with him and he is very positive,” the Owls boss said when asked on Bernard’s condition. “The first weeks were hard for him with pain and a little bit difficult, he could not do so much. But he is getting better and better. Him and Max are working hard, Max is doing better and it would be good for him to be out of pain for the end of the season, then he can go into pre-season.

“Dish, if he is available August or September then it would be fantastic, but it is a long way. This is what I demand from him, he must be fitter and physically stronger than before the injury.”

Your next Sheffield Wednesday read: Sheffield Wednesday look at four potential signings – two from Burnley

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice