New contracts offered to Sheffield Wednesday trio as Owls confirm five deal extensions
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Star has previously reported that the club were looking to make sure that the likes of Favour Onukwuli, Joey Phuthi and Sam Reed stayed at the club, while their intentions to offer professional deals to - among others - Jarvis Thornton, Devlan Moses and Bruno Fernandes has also been reported.
Now, with the 2023/24 campaign at a close for both the U18s and U21s, the club have confirmed those that they are in negotiations with, as well as those that have had options exercised in their respective contracts.
A statement on the club’s official website read, “The Owls can confirm our academy retained list following the conclusion of the 2023/24 season. Bruno Fernandes, Reece Johnson, Jack Phillips, Devlan Moses and Jarvis Thornton have been offered professional contracts...
“Jack Hall, Gabriel Otegbayo and MacKenzie Maltby have been offered new contracts, while the Owls have exercised options on Jay Buchan, Cian Flannery, Favour Onukwuli, Joey Phuthi and Sam Reed.”
The club will be hoping to wrap matters up with all of those who have been offered extensions as soon as possible so that they can begin preparations for the new season without concerns over their futures, while they also wished those departing well in as they look for their next steps away from Middlewood Road.