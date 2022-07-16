The new League One season starts very soon.

The 2022/23 campaign kicks off in just under two weeks time.

Sheffield Wednesday remain in the third tier for a second consecutive season and will be aiming for promotion under Darren Moore.

The Owls have been busy over pre-season bolstering their ranks and have been making some impressive signings.

Michael Smith and Michael Ihiekwe, who helped Rotherham United gain promotion to the Championship last term, have both signed on free transfers.

Midfielder Will Vaulks has made the move to Hillsborough following his departure from Cardiff City, whilst the likes of Ben Heneghan, Reece James and David Stockdale have also linked up with the Yorkshire club.

Sheffield Wednesday ended up losing to eventual winners Sunderland in the play-offs last season but have managed to keep key midfielder Barry Bannan at the club so far in this window.

How will they get on next time around? Here is a look at the League One predicted table based on odds....

1. 24. Morecambe Odds to be relegated: 5/6 Photo: Michael Williamson Photo Sales

2. 23. Exeter Odds to be relegated: 6/4 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3. 22. Fleetwood Odds to be relegated: 6/4 Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales

4. 21. Cheltenham Odds to be relegated: 15/8 Photo Sales