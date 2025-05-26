One of Sheffield Wednesday’s most recent promotion winners has been made a free agent after his release by a Scottish Premier League side.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As is natural two years on from one of the most dramatic promotion campaigns in EFL history, the Owls are slowly moving on from the character-heavy vintage of 2023, with the likes of Michael Ihiekwe, Marvin Johnson and Mallik Wilks all confirmed to be leaving S6 in the coming weeks. Callum Paterson and Akin Famewo have both been offered new contracts, while an announcement over Barry Bannan’s agreed new deal is expected in due course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One man long since departed from the club is midfielder Dennis Adeniran, who made 51 Wednesday appearances before he was released at the end of his contract in the weeks after promotion was secured.

Steve Ellis

The former England youth international, who was the subject of a teenage transfer that scaled a reported £4m when he switched from Fulham to Everton in 2017, has suffered injury issues in his career and saw problems crop up in his time at S6, but he forged a fond relationship with Wednesday supporters for tireless, enthusiastic displays and his penchant for scoring spectacular long-range goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having already had short stints in Portugal with Portimonense and in Israel with Hapoel Petah Tikva, Adeniran signed with Scottish top tier outfit St Mirren ahead of the 2024/25 campaign alongside fellow ex-Owls Jaden Brown.

In what was ultimately a successful midtable effort from the The Saints, the midfield man started brightly, playing in four of the side’s first five league matches and in each of their Europa Conference League qualifiers, but fell away and from mid-October played only one minute of football despite occasional returns to contention on the bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a total of 10 appearances made in his solitary season with the club, the 26-year-old was included on the club’s list of released players over the weekend. A statement read in part: “We thank all departing players for their respective contributions and wish them all the best of luck in whatever comes next.”