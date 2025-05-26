Promotion-winning Sheffield Wednesday cult hero made a free agent after difficult season
As is natural two years on from one of the most dramatic promotion campaigns in EFL history, the Owls are slowly moving on from the character-heavy vintage of 2023, with the likes of Michael Ihiekwe, Marvin Johnson and Mallik Wilks all confirmed to be leaving S6 in the coming weeks. Callum Paterson and Akin Famewo have both been offered new contracts, while an announcement over Barry Bannan’s agreed new deal is expected in due course.
One man long since departed from the club is midfielder Dennis Adeniran, who made 51 Wednesday appearances before he was released at the end of his contract in the weeks after promotion was secured.
The former England youth international, who was the subject of a teenage transfer that scaled a reported £4m when he switched from Fulham to Everton in 2017, has suffered injury issues in his career and saw problems crop up in his time at S6, but he forged a fond relationship with Wednesday supporters for tireless, enthusiastic displays and his penchant for scoring spectacular long-range goals.
Having already had short stints in Portugal with Portimonense and in Israel with Hapoel Petah Tikva, Adeniran signed with Scottish top tier outfit St Mirren ahead of the 2024/25 campaign alongside fellow ex-Owls Jaden Brown.
In what was ultimately a successful midtable effort from the The Saints, the midfield man started brightly, playing in four of the side’s first five league matches and in each of their Europa Conference League qualifiers, but fell away and from mid-October played only one minute of football despite occasional returns to contention on the bench.
With a total of 10 appearances made in his solitary season with the club, the 26-year-old was included on the club’s list of released players over the weekend. A statement read in part: “We thank all departing players for their respective contributions and wish them all the best of luck in whatever comes next.”
