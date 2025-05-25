Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, has been linked with Southampton for months - but they’ve now confirmed somebody else as their new boss.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Saints came knocking for Röhl earlier this year when they decided to part ways with Russell Martin, but were unsuccessful in their approach, and when it became clear that Ivan Juric - his replacement - the expectation was that they’d be after the German once again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Röhl’s name has consistently been in the mix for the job for some time now, however The Star has previously reported - in line with others - that in recent weeks it has been Still leading the race as he looked to move to England after a spell with RC Lens in France. His arrival at St. Mary’s has now been officially confirmed.

In an official statement on their website, the club announced, “Southampton Football Club is delighted to announce the appointment of Will Still as its new Men’s First Team Manager. Still has agreed a three-year contract at St Mary’s, having most recently been in charge of French Ligue 1 club RC Lens.

Will Still is the new Southampton manager

“The 32-year-old has carved out a reputation as one of the brightest young coaching talents in Europe, with his standing having been shaped across his impressive time working in Belgium and France.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, the Group Technical Director, Johannes Spors, said of the appoinment, “Will is a young, innovative manager who has already gained significant experience throughout his career, and we have been extremely impressed both by his track record and our conversations with him.

“What was very apparent in our discussions was the clarity of his philosophy and the identity he wants his teams to have, but also his willingness and ability to adapt to different situations as they present themselves, which will be an important quality in the Championship next season.

“We were very impressed by his personality and his values, and we feel he will be an excellent fit for the culture we are looking to build at Staplewood.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Röhl has attracted plenty of attention given the impressive job that he has done at Hillsborough since moving to the UK, most notably pulling off a ‘Great Escape’ in his first campaign. With clubs in England and overseas still said to be interested, speculation will continue.