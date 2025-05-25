Club announcement rules out one possible option for Sheffield Wednesday's Danny Röhl
The Saints came knocking for Röhl earlier this year when they decided to part ways with Russell Martin, but were unsuccessful in their approach, and when it became clear that Ivan Juric - his replacement - the expectation was that they’d be after the German once again.
Röhl’s name has consistently been in the mix for the job for some time now, however The Star has previously reported - in line with others - that in recent weeks it has been Still leading the race as he looked to move to England after a spell with RC Lens in France. His arrival at St. Mary’s has now been officially confirmed.
In an official statement on their website, the club announced, “Southampton Football Club is delighted to announce the appointment of Will Still as its new Men’s First Team Manager. Still has agreed a three-year contract at St Mary’s, having most recently been in charge of French Ligue 1 club RC Lens.
Will Still is the new Southampton manager
“The 32-year-old has carved out a reputation as one of the brightest young coaching talents in Europe, with his standing having been shaped across his impressive time working in Belgium and France.”
Meanwhile, the Group Technical Director, Johannes Spors, said of the appoinment, “Will is a young, innovative manager who has already gained significant experience throughout his career, and we have been extremely impressed both by his track record and our conversations with him.
“What was very apparent in our discussions was the clarity of his philosophy and the identity he wants his teams to have, but also his willingness and ability to adapt to different situations as they present themselves, which will be an important quality in the Championship next season.
“We were very impressed by his personality and his values, and we feel he will be an excellent fit for the culture we are looking to build at Staplewood.”
Röhl has attracted plenty of attention given the impressive job that he has done at Hillsborough since moving to the UK, most notably pulling off a ‘Great Escape’ in his first campaign. With clubs in England and overseas still said to be interested, speculation will continue.
