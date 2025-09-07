Sheffield Wednesday supporters intending to protest against the ongoing ownership of the club by Dejphon Chansiri have announced fresh action for this Saturday’s home clash against Bristol City.

A ‘teddy bear’ protest originally mooted for the defeat to Swansea City was postponed and will not take place this weekend as the ‘1867 Group’ continue to discuss the permutations of delivering soft toys - which they intend to be thrown onto the pitch at a future home game - to Roundabout, a youth housing charity with a grounding in Sheffield.

The 1867 Group, which kicked off the Dejphon Chansiri protest movement in 2023, say they are working ‘closely’ with the Sheffield Wednesday Supporters Trust on dovetailing further demonstrations against the Thai chairman. After spiralling fortunes throughout the summer, protests have taken place throughout the season and on Thursday fan group London Owls staged a three-figure demonstration outside the Thai Embassy in London.

SAFETY CONCERNS: Shutting Hillsborough's North Stand would be a PR disaster on more than one level (Image: Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Now, The 1867 Group have announced a two-nosed approach to protest for this Saturday’s visit of Bristol City, with fans encouraged to cover the seating that bears Chansiri’s name on the North Stand with bin liners that will be distributed by protest volunteers. A secondary demonstration will take place beneath the South Stand - at the director’s entrance - at full-time.

A statement read in part: “The disgraceful “Chansiri” branding on the North Stand seats will be covered in black and gold bin liners, which will be distributed by our volunteers. These protest colours will send a simple but powerful message: this chairman does not represent Sheffield Wednesday.

“Following the match, we will gather outside the Directors’ Entrance for a throwback demonstration reminiscent of past regimes. Bring your banners, wear your protest colours, raise your voices. We will show visible, vocal opposition to Dejphon Chansiri’s continued mismanagement of our club.”