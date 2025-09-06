Will Grainger has revealed that he was down to take a penalty for Sheffield Wednesday in his debut game against Leeds United.

At just 16-years-old, Grainger became one of the youngest players in the history of the Owls when he was given the nod to come on against Leeds in the Carabao Cup, following on from Yisa Alao being given his first appearance in the victory over Bolton Wanderers at the same age.

Henrik Pedersen hasn’t had much of a choice but to use academy players this season given the threadbare nature of his squad, but the inclusion of players as young as Grainger and Alao has shown how much faith he has in the youngsters.

Grainger’s talent is no secret, with many having heard about his exploits at U18 level last season as he picked up 29 goals and assists over the course of the campaign, and now he’s getting the chance to show what he can do at senior level. He admits that it’s all a bit crazy, but praised the players around him for making the transition so easy - confirming that he’d have stepped up to the spot at Hillsborough had Ethan Horvath not kept Leeds out.

Will Grainger has stepped up at Sheffield Wednesday

Steve Ellis

“It was a bit surreal, you never really know when you’re going to be needed,” he told the club’s website. “When I got the call to come on, I was thinking ‘wow, this is it’.

“But also when I came on the pitch, there was an element of, I’ve got to do my job here because it’s an important game. It was tough but a good mental test... I suppose I go about everything the same way whether I’m training with my age group or the first team. The mentality has to stay the same and I approach everything in the same manner I would normally.

“The team have been really good with me and it’s natural when you’re called up to be with them, you’re going to be a little shy. But they really take you in and make you one of their own.

“When I was making my debut they were speaking to me a lot before and ahead of the penalties as well because I was down to take one. They had their arm around me trying to reassure me, telling me to do the same as what I’d do playing for my age group and things like that.

“Then in training, if I don’t particularly understand a drill or something like that, they’d be guiding me but sometimes they’ll let me navigate it on my own, so a really good mix of everything but they have been great with me.”

