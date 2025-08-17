Wednesdayites are going through a tough time at the moment as uncertainty remains around their football club, and many are refusing to spend any more money at the club until the Thai businessman is no longer there. A merchandise boycott was supported by the Supporters’ Trust, and many non-season ticket holders have opted against going to games at all.

It showed on Saturday, too, with the attendance of 21,683 the lowest attended league fixture at Hillsborough since 2022 - with around 8,000 fewer people there than the first home game of the 2024/25 campaign.

Of those that did go, many refused to purchase anything inside the ground as part of the ongoing protest against Chansiri’s ownership, with a coffin being carried to the ground after a ‘funeral march’ through Hillsborough Park.

