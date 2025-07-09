Member of Parliament for Sheffield Heeley, Louise Haigh, has slammed the ‘irresponsible actions’ of Sheffield Wednesday owner, Dejphon Chansiri.

Wednesday are in a state of disarray at the moment, with many at the club still unpaid and charges having been laid at their door from the English Football League after being placed under embargo and a three-window fee restriction. It’s a situation that has made headlines on a national level, and there are growing concerns about the future of the club.

Sheffield South East Member of Parliament, Clive Betts, has been very vocal on the situation, and now Haigh has also waded in on the debate, using the Owls as an example of why the Football Governance Bill is so important.

A statement released on Tuesday evening read, “Louise Haigh MP and Clive Betts MP have today called for the EFL to hold the owner of Sheffield Wednesday Football Club to account and stop punishing the fans for the owner’s mismanagement... The Football Governance Bill which has now passed all stages in Parliament and will receive Royal assent, will set up an independent football regulator and introduce new rules to protect clubs and empower fans, helping to keep clubs at the heart of their community and to help them thrive.

“The irresponsible actions of Mr Chansiri...”

“The Bill will also tackle rogue owners and directors, implement a club licensing regime to help ensure a more consistent approach in how clubs are run, monitor club finances and improve fan engagement throughout the football pyramid - from the Premier League to the National League.”

Meanwhile, Ms. Haigh herself said, “What has been crystal clear from the Sheffield Wednesday Supporters Trust is how unfair for all fans of Sheffield Wednesday the current situation is. Due to the irresponsible actions of Mr Chansiri and the current situation the club is in, he is not putting the club or the fans first...

“I and fellow Sheffield MPs have met with the Sheffield Wednesday Supporters Trust a number of times and we can see what effect the owner’s current actions is having on the club, players, staff and the fans alike.

Crisis club Sheffield Wednesday are experiencing a troubled summer as supporters call on chairman Dejphon Chansiri to sell up.

“This is why Clive Betts and I have called on the EFL to take immediate action and hold Mr Chansiri to account and protect the club from his mismanagement. We will continue to do all we can to ensure that Sheffield Wednesday is back in the hands of a responsible owner, one that can see the club’s history and potential and one that will help the club thrive for future generations.”

Wednesday are currently away at St. George’s Park for a preseason camp ahead of the 2025/26 season, but there are so many question marks over where things go next at Hillsborough. Their manager, Danny Röhl, is in talks to leave the club, players have handed in their notices after being paid late - or not at all - for two months, and the club captain is training without a contract. None of it bodes well for the campaign ahead.

