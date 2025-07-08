Sheffield South East Member of Parliament, Clive Betts, has voiced his concerns about the safety of Hillsborough’s North Stand.

As previously reported by The Star, Wednesday have been given an ultimatum to complete the remedial work needed at the stadium in order to obtain their safety certificate for the season ahead, and while it’s thought that the club have now committed to doing the work required, Betts is concerned at the time that it’s taking.

In a press statement released on Tuesday, the MP spoke of his desire to see the issues handled as soon as possible, urging the club to do the right thing in order to make sure that have the safety of their supporters at the forefront of their mind.

The release said, in full, “As a lifelong Sheffield Wednesday supporter I am concerned that Dejphon Chansiri has not fully addressed repeated safety warnings, which could be seen as a failure of duty to the fans by ignoring repeated safety warnings from Sheffield City Council at Hillsborough’s North Stand. As recently reported in the Sheffield Star reports have flagged corrosion and defects in the North Stand roof for years... In June 2025, the city’s Safety Advisory Group gave Wednesday a firm deadline: complete the remedial work required (that was identified in 2021) or the North Stand will not be certified safe for 2025/26.

“The Safety Advisory Group at the Council has since confirmed it will exclude the stand from the stadium licence if the defects aren’t addressed. I believe this outcome is unacceptable and a needless crisis caused by years of inaction by the football club. If the club claims its supporter’s safety are paramount, it would address these issues so season-ticket holders do not lose out on their seats. My constituents rightfully deserve to see the club commit to these essential repairs, especially since many will have bought tickets despite the uncertainty.

“It deeply concerns me to see such disregard by the club owner for its football fans, if the club sees safety as paramount it’ll address the concerns of the advisory group. We will see shortly that Wednesday are going to have to spend money on the ground.

“I urge the club to commit to all recommended work on the North Stand roof. The regulator has already made clear that if the club does not get their house in order in time, SAG will bar fans from using the stand. Many fans remain in the dark about whether they will have seats in August. The club should engage with fans and supporters’ groups, sharing updates and timelines. Fans have stuck by the Owls through thick and thin; they deserve an owner who puts their safety and well-being first.”

Wednesday are currently enduring a torrid time of things amid a financial crisis, with the club embargoed and the subject of a three-window fee restriction due to defaulted payments, with many players and staff at the club currently unpaid - several for the second month in a row.

