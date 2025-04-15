Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sky Sports pundit, Don Goodman, says that can understand why there is interest in buying Sheffield Wednesday.

Plenty has been said about the future of the Owls at late, with many fans reaching the end of their tether under the ownership of current chairman, Dejphon Chansiri. Protests have been held, and numerous calls for him to step down have been made.

The Star reported this week that there is growing interest from three separate groups, two in the United States and one in the UK, who view Wednesday as a potential purchase option, and it could well be a very interesting summer around Hillsborough .

Goodman, who played for the likes of Sunderland and West Bromwich Albion during his playing days, suggested that the Owls are ripe for the picking, and described the current situation at the club as ‘very, very toxic’.

“I understand why there would be interest in Sheffield Wednesday”

Speaking to Football League World, he said, "I think the most important thing for anybody connected with Sheffield Wednesday, particularly the fans, would be to get Dejphon Chansiri out of the football club. Clearly it's gone very, very toxic, and I understand why there would be interest in Sheffield Wednesday.

"They are a huge club that have been in the doldrums for far too long, even dropping down to League One. But they get good crowds, they've got that stadium, they get it bouncing, we've seen it. Can they get to the Premier League? Just because new owners come in, it does not mean that Sheffield Wednesday, or any other club for that matter, will get to the Premier League.

"We've seen it so many times, it's all about recruitment and having the right people in place at the top of the club, the coaching staff and the players. If they get that right, then maybe, but for now, it's really important that the club finds a stable footing."

