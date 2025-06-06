Sheffield Wednesday midfielder, Sean Fusire, is hoping to make a strong first impression on Zimbabwe manager, Michael Nees.

Fusire, who has climbed his way up through the youth ranks at Middlewood Road, was recently handed his maiden international call-up for the Warriors, and is currently away with Nees and his team as they prepare for friendly matches against both Burkina Faso and Niger this month.

Speaking from their training camp in Morocco, the 20-year-old spoke of his aims whilst on international duty for the first time, and he’ll be itching to get out on the field this evening at Stade El Bachir in Mohammédia.

Sean Fusire is enjoying his first international experience

“I’d say I’m in a great place,” he told the Zimbabwean Football Association. “My mood is quite high, and I’m enjoying myself. It’s different out here, but it’s a good group of players that I’ve linked up with, so so far it’s been good - and training has been good, too…

“I want to try and leave an impression on the manager. He has players here that he knows and that he trusts, so my goal is to try and establish myself as best as I can so that he knows he can trust me. And hopefully, if the time comes to play in tournaments, then I can be called to play there.”

Tonight’s game in Morocco will get underway at 6pm CAT, and Wednesday’s young midfielder will be hoping that Nees has seen enough in the last few days to give him his international debut over in North Africa.

Zimbabwe’s second game of the international break, against the Ménas, will take place on June 10th - also out in Morocco.