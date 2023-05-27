News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday defender takes major step towards Owls comeback

Ben Heneghan hasn’t played for Sheffield Wednesday since back in October, but as the season comes to an end he’s taken a big step forward on his return to fitness..
Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 27th May 2023, 07:00 BST

The Owls defender sustained a serious knee injury away at Lincoln City in the early stages of the season, and Darren Moore didn’t take long revealing the fact that he would unfortunately miss the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign.

Now, with just one game left of said campaign, Heneghan is stepping up his recovery, and has been out on the field at Hillsborough doing ball work once again.

His manager, who started the centre back in 10 League One games before his injury, says that he’s delighted that the 29-year-old is on schedule for a preseason return to full training.

Speaking to The Star, Moore said of the defender’s progress, “I’m delighted, I’ve had the injury that Ben suffered, so I know now that this is the end of the road in recovery - the part where you can see the light at the end of the tunnel. He’s back on the grass, doing ball work, with the sports scientists, so he’s ticking the boxes until he’s ready to come back with the players.

“He’s right on course, and he’ll get to rub shoulders with the boys again in preseason. It’s not far away, he’s just finishing the last part of his rehab, but he looks in good nick. And he’s hungry, as you can imagine.

“It’s been a long road for him, but he’s nearing the end of it now.”

Sheffield Wednesday's Ben Heneghan is making good progress in his recovery. (Steve Ellis)Sheffield Wednesday's Ben Heneghan is making good progress in his recovery. (Steve Ellis)
Sheffield Wednesday's Ben Heneghan is making good progress in his recovery. (Steve Ellis)

MORE: Sheffield Wednesday’s travel plans as Owls hire facilities on way to Wembley

