‘Buzzing’ Jack Grealish sends Sheffield Wednesday message after Owls victory

Manchester City and England star, Jack Grealish, congratulated Sheffield Wednesday’s players after their play-off final victory over Barnsley.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 30th May 2023, 13:59 BST

Grealish, a Premier League winner with City this season, took to Instagram after Wednesday’s dramatic win at Wembley to wish his former Aston Villa teammate, Barry Bannan, and Dominic Iorfa well - also adding that he was ‘buzzing’ for fellow Midlander, Darren Moore, on his first managerial trophy.

Josh Windass’ goal proved to be enough on the afternoon under the arch, his last-gasp header securing Wednesday’s spot in next year’s Championship - a division that Grealish played almost 90 games in during his time with Villa.

