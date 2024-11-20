Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday may end up sending young defender, Sam Reed, out on loan before the end of the year.

Reed has done well since joining the Owls from Brighouse Town last year, captaining the U21s on a number of occasions and going on to make his professional debut for his boyhood club in the FA Cup earlier this year.

The 21-year-old is a regular at youth level in Wednesday colours, and The Star understands that his performances here have seen him attract interest from several different clubs who would like to offer him the chance to get more senior minutes under his belt, with the club believed to have received numerous enquiries about his availability.

Wednesday have already sent out the likes of Jack Hall and Mackenzie Maltby out on loan outside the English Football League in an attempt to continue their development, and should the right opportunity arise for Reed then it would no doubt be something that would aid his progress as he seeks to ultimately force his way into Danny Röhl’s first team plans.

Reed played the full 90 minutes earlier this week as Andy Holdsworth’s side ended Burnley’s nine-game winning streak with a 3-2 victory at Middlewood Road, and he’ll no doubt feature once again next weekend when they make the trip out to Swansea... Unless, of course, any of the enquiries around him become more serious between now and then.

It’s not the first time that the versatile young defender has attracted interest from the National League, it was also the case earlier in the season, but with the January transfer window on the horizon it may be that the Owls feel in a better position to let it happen this time around - though only time will tell on that.