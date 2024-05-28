Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

All the latest news surrounding Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday and their Championship rivals.

Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday will already be drafting up plans for next season as players jet off on holidays or - in some cases - link up with their respective national teams. The Owls have locked down Danny Rohl to a new contract and will be looking forward to kicking on after strong form in the second half of last season.

As for the Blades, Chris Wilder has a big job on his hands to overhaul his squad and ensure that when said squad is locked in, it is good enough to compete for promotion. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding the Steel City clubs and their rivals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Biereth competition

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wednesday are reportedly interested in a deal to sign Arsenal youngster Mika Biereth this summer, but they will face competition from Sturm Graz. Biereth has been on loan with Sturm Graz, and the Evening Standard say talks over a permanent deal will take place this week.

Biereth scored nine goals in 22 league appearances for Sturm Graz as they won the Austrian Bundesliga title last season. The talks will be a blow for Wednesday, who know they may not be able to compete with Graz, who will be playing Champions League football next season.

Warnock on Leeds outlook

Neil Warnock has been speaking about his old club Leeds United, and he believes good times may lie ahead for the Whites despite their heartbreaking defeat in the play-off final last weekend.

“They’ll let one or two go anyhow,” Warnock told Sky Sports. “You’ve got great players here but you saw the subs that came on. I don’t think it’s bad to change it a bit when you’ve lost. They can be a bit more experienced. They can let one or two of the young lads go, get the money in. I think it could be a good summer for Daniel [Farke].”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Palmer on Norwich decision

Pundit Carlton Palmer has been speaking about Norwich City’s seemingly impending appointment of FC Nordsjaelland manager Johannes Hoff Thorup following their decision to sack David Wagner. "Reports coming out of Norwich City are that they are to appoint Johannes Hoff Thorup as David Wagner's replacement," Palmer told Football League World.

"I find this really, really hard to explain that a manager gets you to the play-offs and loses his job. I thought David Wagner did a really, really good job at Norwich. Reports are coming out from Norwich that he was never going to stay on whether they got promoted or not, which signals there must be some problems behind the scenes. Norwich are believed to be looking at Thorup, who is 35 years old and the manager of FC Nordsjaelland.