It’s deadline day in the top four tiers of English football and Sheffield Wednesday are heading into it in unusual circumstances.

The window will close at 7pm and will - in some ways - pull the blind on a summer of madness at S6 that has seen the squad pulled to pieces by off-field financial trouble. Wednesday have started the season in spirited fashion under new boss Henrik Pedersen but find themselves 23rd in the early days Championship table and in need of new faces by the manager’s own admission.

Restrictions imposed on Wednesday in light of their financial position have rendered incoming business impossible, with only goalkeeper Ethan Horvath arriving on emergency dispensation terms following injury to number one Pierce Charles. And - as it stands at the time of writing late on Sunday night - things haven’t opened up for them.

So where are things at?

We’re going to sound like a broken record here, so we’ll do our best to keep it succinct. Wednesday have been in near-constant communication with the EFL’s independent Club Financial Reporting Unit (CFRU) to determine their ongoing cashflow forecast - and what business will be allowed.

As of late Sunday evening, the understanding is that despite continued talks with the EFL, the Owls are not in a position to add to their squad, with owner Dejphon Chansiri having not been able to offer the requisite assurances that the club can sustain their financial commitments going forward. It’s understood that the authority are seeking assurances that the club can be funded over a stretch of several months - not just in the short term.

The financial failings of the last months have meant Wednesday are currently not permitted to make any fee transfers until the summer of 2027. And for now, the broad understanding is that no new registrations will be permitted in the current situation, including loanees and free agents.

What can be done?

If Wednesday are going to bring players in, the fact is that they’re either going to have to get snappy on doing enough to satisfy the EFL - or hope an agreement of some sort can be reached.

The Star understands that the Owls have deals lined up in the event of that agreement and that they can be moved upon quickly, but the monster hurdle in their way remains. Noises suggest it’s a hurdle that may well prove to be immovable for the club in its current state - though efforts are ongoing.

From Wednesday’s perspective, the 7pm deadline stands for loan additions only and free agents can be signed beyond the end of the window, though the above stipulations remain.

What about outgoings?

Interest in there first and foremost in Bailey Cadamarteri. The Star revealed over the weekend that Sheffield United had seen a big rejected, as had Blackburn Rovers. Ipswich Town and Preston North End are also keen, among others.

Bailey Cadamarteri (left) celebrates his equaliser at Wrexham with team-mate Charlie McNeill (Image: Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

The stance at current seems to be that Wednesday are not looking to sell, with Pedersen having made crystal clear that while the decision on player sales will ultimately not fall on his shoulders, he wishes to keep the remainder of his threadbare squad intact. It will be interesting to see whether further bids come in to test that.

