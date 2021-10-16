Sheffield Wednesday player ratings after AFC Wimbledon draw

A brace from Lee Gregory, who was the Owls’ best performer on the day, had given the visitors a solid advantage before the Dons clawed their way back into the match to prevent Darren Moore’s side moving into the play-off positions.

Here are The Star’s player ratings after a disappointing afternoon.

Joe Wildsmith – 5

Sheffield Wednesday's Fisayo Dele-Bashiru in action. Pic: Steve Ellis

Endured a few nervy moments early on dealing with crosses and in possession but grew into the game as the match wore on.

Will be disappointed his save to initially deny Wimbledon fell into the path of a home player after he parried it away well. Could do little about the equaliser.

Jack Hunt – 6

Got forward at every opportunity and produced good deliveries into the box all afternoon.

Dom Iorfa – 7

Gifted Wimbledon possession when trying to play out from the back in the first half, which subsequently led to a Dons opening. But atoned for his mistake minutes later with some calm defending in his own box to quell a Wimbledon attack.

Used his pace to get the team out of trouble when the Dons were breaking away and looked a class above at times. Dealt with the home side’s aerial threat well all day.

Chey Dunkley – 6

A steady showing on his return to the side. Dealt with everything that came his way in the air.

Liam Palmer – 5

The Scotland international was quieter than his colleagues at centre-half, who were prioritised to deal with Wimbledon’s direct threat. Another who was steady, if not spectacular.

Jaden Brown – 4

A difficult afternoon. Wasn’t as effective as Hunt going forward and got out of jail when Wimbledon wasted a glorious chance to equalise after robbing him of possession just inside his own half.

Missed an interception for the equaliser and was booked late on for thwarting a Dons attack by shirt-pulling.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru – 5

Brought energy and a physical presence into midfield in the first half and almost scored a memorable goal on his full league debut after chasing down a Wimbledon defender and wrestling possession of the ball, only to fire wide.

Wasted a great chance to make it 3-0, which proved costly. Replaced in a tactical switch after Wimbledon’s first goal.

Barry Bannan – 6

Showed plenty of endeavour to get up and down the pitch and dictated the game at times with some classy touches and through balls.

Provided the assist for Gregory’s opener with another nice pass after he started the initial attacking move.

Lewis Wing – 5

Perhaps should have done better with a headed effort from Hunt’s cross in the first half and blazed another good chance over in the second period.

Callum Paterson – 5

Saw a half volley palmed away during a quiet first half. Put himself about, as always, but will be disappointed not to have seen an opportunity or two fall his way during an ultimately frustrating afternoon.

Lee Gregory – 8

One of few positives for the Owls. Grabbed the opening goal with a lovely finish into the bottom right corner before sending the goalkeeper the wrong way to double his side’ lead.

Led the line well with some good touches and hold-up play.

Saido Berahino – 5

A player of his quality will no doubt be disappointed to have wasted a good chance to score just moments after coming on following Lee Gregory’s unselfish pass inside the box.