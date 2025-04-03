Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Danny Röhl has confirmed that, any late setbacks aside, both Yan Valery and Stuart Armstrong will return for Sheffield Wednesday this weekend.

The Owls take on Hull City on Saturday afternoon as football returns to Hillsborough once again, however the build-up has been blighted by talk of unpaid wages and potential transfer embargoes. Wednesday fans are concerned, and Danny Röhl admitted on Thursday that he wasn’t sure when things would be rectified - only that he hoped it would be as soon as possible.

Röhl did have some good news for fans, though, with the German explaining that he has practically a whole squad to choose from as the Tigers come to town, with only long-term absentees, Di’Shon Bernard and Max Lowe, unavailable for selection at this current point in time. He is yet to decide whether Valery and/or Armstrong will start, though.

“They will be back,” he said of the duo. “But whether it’ll be in the squad or starting XI, this is a decision for tomorrow. But if nothing happens today or tomorrow then both will be part of the squad, and this is a very good signal. Both trained well this week, with positive energy and good quality.

“I looked in the morning, with my coaches, and saw that a lot of players won’t be in the squad - because except Dish and Max, everyone is available. So far I have to make a decision, I have two positions open and eight players fighting for them. That means a lot...

“It’s a very good signal, it’s fantastic to have the group together. With this competition, with this challenge, we go into the game... We have Yan, we have Stuey, and I think the face of the squad has changed a little bit in the last two weeks again. This is great to see, because we now have great opportunities, great options, on and off the bench.”

Wednesday and Hull face off at 3pm on Saturday, with Röhl and his side eager to try and close the gap on the top six to less than five points as they look to keep their slim hopes of a play-off place alive. The Owls haven’t won at home since New Year’s Day.