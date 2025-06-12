German Bundesliga side, Wolfsburg, were linked with Sheffield Wednesday’s Danny Röhl this month - but they decided on another option.

Röhl, who has an uncertain future at Hillsborough and has been linked with a whole host of clubs both here in the UK and abroad, was one of the names mentioned by the German media as a potential replacement for Ralph Hasenhüttl, who was fired last month. Daniel Bauer took charge until the end of the season.

Now, though, it’s been confirmed that they’ve hired Paul Simonis from Go Ahead Eagles after an ‘intensive process’, with the Dutchman signing a long-term deal at the club.

A statement from the club on Thursday read, “Dutchman Paul Simonis has been appointed VfL Wolfsburg’s head coach ahead of the 2025/26 season. The 40-year-old, who recently led Go Ahead Eagles to victory in the Dutch Cup and a seventh-place finish in the Eredivisie, has signed a contract with the Wolves until 30 June 2027.

“As well as long-serving goalkeeping coach Pascal Formann, Simonis’ coaching team will include Tristan Berghuis, Peter van der Veen and Martin Darneviel. The Green-and-Whites’ new coach will be officially unveiled at the beginning of July.”

Meanwhile, Peter Christiansen, VfL’s managing director for sport, said of the appointment, “At the end of an intensive process, we opted for Paul Simonis... He fits our requirement profile perfectly. Paul works very diligently in all areas. We share the same ideas and concepts in terms of content and structure for how we want to present ourselves on the pitch and realign VfL Wolfsburg with fresh impetus, while at the same time continuing to drive our development – from the first team to the youth department. Paul also brings a great deal of energy and passion. We’re looking forward to going on this journey together.”