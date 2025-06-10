According to reports in Germany, Sheffield Wednesday’s Danny Röhl has held talks with Bundesliga outfit, Wolfsburg.

There has been lots of speculation over the future of the Wednesday boss for a number of weeks now, with Röhl being linked with moves back home as well as with jobs right here in England.

He’s currently the favourite to take over at Leicester City if/when Ruud van Nistelrooy leaves, while his name has also been mentioned alongside the likes of Middlesbrough, RB Leipzig, Southampton and Werder Bremen - to name but a few.

Röhl has spoken about the speculation, saying that it’s flattering, and many supporters expect a change in manager at Hillsborough at some point before the start of the season rolls around. Whether that happens or not remains to be seen.

Sheffield Wednesday’s boss is being linked away again

“I see the interest from clubs as validation of my work,” he’s said recently. “There were inquiries last year, too, even from Germany, from the Bundesliga . It feels good that my name is constantly being mentioned both here in England and in Germany. But I also know that football is fast-paced. The last 18 or 19 months are no reason to rest. I remain very, very ambitious. And I'm always ready to work hard. We'll see what happens in the summer.”

The latest rumour doing the rounds is that the German is ‘among the other candidates’ for the job at Wolfsburg, with Kicker also explaining that he has ‘had an intensive and very positive exchange’ with the Bundesliga outfit. Paul Simonis, of Go Ahead Eagles, is another name that’s been linked with the post, while Jacob Neestrup appears to have been ruled out.

