Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, is the bookies favourite for the Leicester City job - even though they still have a manager.

Speculation has been rife that Ruud van Nistelrooy will part ways with the Foxes following their relegation from the Premier League, but as of yet there has been only silence from Leicestershire as the start of the 2025/26 season draws ever closer.

Numerous reports have suggested that the Dutchman is unlikely to be in charge by the time the new campaign gets underway, and the bookies seem to have Wednesday’s boss as the favourite to replace him when that happens. BetVictor are one of several that have him at 4/7 as Leicester’s next manager, sat ahead of Sean Dyche (11/8) and Michael Carrick (7/1).

Danny Röhl’s uncertain future

Röhl has made no secret of his desire to work further up the pyramid, however the compensation involved in a move away from Hillsborough has been described as ‘prohibitive’ in the past. Question marks remain over his future at S6, but he admits that it’s nice to be appreciated by others.

“I see the interest from clubs as validation of my work,” he said. “There were inquiries last year, too, even from Germany, from the Bundesliga . It feels good that my name is constantly being mentioned both here in England and in Germany. But I also know that football is fast-paced. The last 18 or 19 months are no reason to rest. I remain very, very ambitious. And I'm always ready to work hard. We'll see what happens in the summer.”

Wednesday’s players are due back towards the end of this month as preparations for the 2025/26 season get underway, but so much still remain up in the air regarding what happens between now and the first game of the campaign.