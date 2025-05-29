The direction of Danny Röhl’s Sheffield Wednesday future has been a hot topic in football since the end of the Championship season.

The German coach has been linked with a number of roles, with Werder Bremen the latest clubs said to have expressed strong interest in him. With compensation terms still a factor as it was during a Southampton approach made last December, there remains an uncertainty over how things could pan out.

Röhl has taken Wednesday from relegation no-hopers to the security of midtable in his time in South Yorkshire and is fiercely ambitious, having told Wednesday some weeks before the end of the season of his ‘decision’ regarding where he saw things. The situation has gathered chatter from the national media, with a host of pundits weighing in on the situation from afar.

Sky Sports EFL pundit Lee Hendrie has already had his say, raising eyebrows by suggesting Steven Gerrard would be a good replacement should Röhl move on. Asked by Football League World where he sees the 35-year-old’s future, he pointed to Europe.

"He has been heavily linked with a lot of football clubs because he's done so well," Hendrie said. "His personality and his personnel have been a big hit at Sheffield Wednesday, and I think they are a massive football club, where, if given the resources, he could take them further.

"However, I think he will end up leaving the football club, and it wouldn't surprise me if he went to Germany. I know he's been linked with a few teams in the Bundesliga. It would be a shame because I think, if he was given the clout to take Sheffield Wednesday forward, he could be the man to do so.

"But that is the problem, because if you're standing still and you're not going to get that, your head is going to get turned, there's no doubt about that. That's why Danny Rohl is being talked about because of how good he's been and what he's done at the football club.

"I don't think he will get a Premier League job this summer, I think he will have to wait for that. He may need to go to a top-end Championship club, even Norwich would be a better fit if they gave him the license to bring players in. But I think he will end up going to the Bundesliga."

One of the other jobs Röhl has been linked with online is that of Rangers. The Scottish giants are on the hunt for a new manager after the dismissal of Phillipe Clement late on in the season and have been credited with interest in a number of bosses including Davide Ancelotti. Röhl has appeared as something of an outside bet but former Gers striker Kris Boyd, also a Sky Sports pundit, believes he would be a good fit.

“Röhl is a name that’s been mentioned, and I wouldn’t be against him,” he said. “The biggest stumbling block appears to be the amount of money it would take to get him from Sheffield Wednesday. But having talked to people down there, I see him as a top manager.”

