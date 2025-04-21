It was a pretty frantic game as the Owls finally brought to an end a long winless run on home soil, with Josh Windass and Anthony Musaba getting the goals at Hillsborough to secure victory over promotion-chasing Boro.

Danny Röhl’s side found themselves 1-0 down in the first half after a goal from Finn Azaz, and things could’ve been a lot worse if it wasn’t for Pierce Charles in goal, with the young goalkeeper saving a penalty and making many other stops throughout the course of the 90 minutes.

There were some strong performances out there in Wednesday’s penultimate home game of the 2024/25 campaign, and some high ratings as you might imagine... Here’s what we went for:

Pierce Charles - 10 Had his redemption moment after the learning curve of Stoke, making an excellent double save from Conway's penalty to keep Wednesday in it. A second save in the moments following was equally impressive. Distribution remarkable. He takes our first perfect 10 of the campaign. Wowee - some talent.

Yan Valery - 8 Played a nuanced role, pushing into midfield from time to time and playing with a real sense of maturity. Kept Azaz relatively quiet and made a number of important interventions.

Shea Charles - 9 A driving first half tackle-and-run showed the undoubted quality he has. Operating as a makeshift centre-half, he brought the ball out nicely and read things beautifully. He was magnificent in a foreign position. What a pleasure it's been watching him do his thing this season.