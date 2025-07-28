Sheffield Wednesday are close to an agreement that would see Danny Röhl leave the Owls, The Star understands.

Röhl’s career at Hillsborough has been a topsy-turvy one that saw him quickly endear himself to the supporters, pull off a minor miracle in keeping the Owls in the Championship, and turn a relegation-battling side to one that nearly made a push for the play-offs.

But 2025 has been a tough year for the German and Wednesday after a fallout with owner, Dejphon Chansiri, led to a fractured relationship that ended up playing out in public, and it was expected as the season came to a close that he would be moving on in the summer.

Röhl was linked with a number of jobs both in the UK and abroad, though a compensation fee in his long-term Owls contract was deemed to be prohibitive, and – to the shock of practically everybody – he returned to Middlewood Road earlier this month after missing the first two weeks of preseason.

But The Star reported previously that his tenure for 2025/26 remained unclear, with talks ongoing over his future ongoing, and now it is understood that the involved parties are close to finding an agreement that would see him move on via a mutual termination of his contract.

What that would mean, if it is indeed finalised, for what’s left of the Owls’ preparations for the season ahead remains to be seen, however the most likely option is that – as was previously expected – Henrik Pedersen will step up into the managerial role that he’d been earmarked for earlier in the summer.

The twists and turns of this summer at Hillsborough mean that nothing is certain, with the club setting plenty of unwanted precedents as the weeks go on, and whoever does end up in charge of the Owls come the opening game at Leicester City will certainly have a big job on their hands.

Following the confirmed exits of Akin Famewo and Callum Paterson this week, Wednesday are left with a barebones squad that can only be added to with free agents and free loans as things stand, while a wage cap of around £7k a week is also in place for any new signings they can attract.

The Owls will be up against it this season regardless of what happens with the managerial situation, but a bit of clarity on who will be leading the team forward would at least help them in their attempts to get the ball moving.

