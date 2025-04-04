Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, says that he’s trying to be positive despite the club’s current situation - but admits it isn’t helpful.

The Owls revealed earlier this week that they were having issues with paying their players for the month of March, and at the time of writing there has been no sign that things have changed on that front. Wednesday are at risk of being sanctioned by the English Football League as part of their 30-day rule - with the latest issues being added on to the spell earlier in the season when they owed money to HM Revenue and Customs.

It’s all a cause for concern for fans, and while Röhl knows that it’s far from an ideal situation, he’s trying to use it as a learning curve for himself.

Speaking on Thursday he said, "When I look back at my time here in Sheffield, I got a lot of different experience with different topics... For a young manager I wouldn't say it's a good experience but I take experience from it. For me it's always about trying to be positive, to find solutions. Don't blame too much and think too negatively. This is what I try to give to my players and staff around me.

"We've done this really well with setbacks on the pitch and in the last couple of months we've done it as well when there were some problems. We always find a solution as a club and then we carry on. That's what I try to do - sometimes it's better, sometimes it's not so easy but this is what I felt on Monday... We had the day off and I went on a run around the park and the city. When I saw people and they saw me and said hello they gave me positive energy and positive feedback, this is outstanding.

These are really lovely things I've got here

"I saw the kids waiting and looking at me and calling my name. These are really lovely things I've got here at this club and this is what I will never forget in the future. It's about carrying on, trying our best and finishing a good season, which means taking a lot of points from the next seven games and seeing where we are.

Part of his job now, and one he’s not dealt with before, is handling deflated players when the deflation isn’t anything to do with what’s happening on the pitch. But Röhl remains confident that a solution will be found.

"It's new for some of them,” he went on to say. “I feel for the players, they've invested, especially since I've been here, always trying to get results and develop and they never complain about some things.

"Let's try to think positively and believe we can solve this problem as soon as possible. Even four days is not good but if we have the solution we can hopefully carry on because it's important. To prepare for the summer, we need a good picture. I will have meetings in the following weeks to speak about the future.”

And it’s not just the here and now that’s a problem, Röhl has admitted. Wednesday may find themselves in a position whereby players think twice about joining knowing that financial issues could be around the corner at any point.

"It's not helpful,” Röhl said. “It's helpful when we have good results and good positions, when we have a clear identity of how we want to play football, when we find the right player for our club. All the other things we have to sort.

"It's close to the summer break and to make the next steps we should not have all these problems but we're working on this and it's my job to answer all these questions. This is maybe also special. I do this for the club and the supporters. Sometimes I don't have all the answers but I try my best.”