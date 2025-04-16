Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder has spoken with concern over what happens at the club if the direction of travel on Danny Röhl’s exit is followed.

Amid a turbulent few months as Wednesday boss, the talented German coach has been the subject of speculation regarding interest from the likes of Southampton and RB Leipzig in recent weeks and has refused questions over his future - saying it’s something he’d sooner discuss at the end of the season.

The direction of travel may be there, but the fact remains that Röhl is under contract and Wednesday would be entitled to a hefty compensation fee should that interest materialise into a formal bid. It promises to be an interesting few weeks at Hillsborough even beyond their final four matches of the season.

With such speculation over the manager’s future, discussion has been bubbling over what might happen next for Wednesday. David Prutton, a former Owl of 61 appearances at his time with the club between 2011 and 2014, is now a prominent Sky Sports presenter and sometimes pundit.

“I think first of all, the job that he’s done has been superb, he’s really endeared himself to the Wednesday fans,” Prutton told Football League World. “It’s tricky to see what Sheffield Wednesday are next season given how this season, once again, has been a chat about off-field [issues].

“The ability to kick on, and I think it dovetails into the personnel as well that they’ve got, whether the squad’s good enough to mount a promotion push, which they’ve flirted with obviously, off the back of a slummy start to the season and a strong finish the end of the last one. The Championship’s now super tough, it’s got a real edge and a bite to it with regards to the size of teams coming down, the size of teams coming up.

“I’m intrigued, I don’t know about worried or fearing for them to struggle, I don’t know if that’s my take on it. But I’m intrigued to see potentially, and this is jumping the gun with Danny leaving, what it does look like if Danny does go.”

