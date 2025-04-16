Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fernando Forestieri will be back at Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsborough next month.

The former Owls top scorer, who was a big part of the club’s push for the Premier League almost a decade ago, left Wednesday in 2020 after five years at the club, and has since gone on to play for the likes of Udinese and Johor Darul Ta'zim. He says that he ‘can’t wait to play in that beautiful stadium again’.

Now, at the age of 35, it has been confirmed that the tricky attacker will form part of a legends team for a charity game at S6 on May 2nd, with money being raised for the Youth Cancer Trust.

It’s an event put together by Wednesdayite, John Bennett, who tragically lost his two children, John and Lacey, in a senseless murder that also claimed the lives of Terri Harris and Connie Gent.

The dad has hosted two charity games since then, calling them A Dad Forever matches, and now they’re taking a step up from the club’s Jubilee Sports Ground Facility to Hillsborough Stadium itself.

This, from his JustGiving page, gives the full story, “Dear Friends, Family, and Supporters… The Trilogy, the final game.

“On the 2nd May 2025 something truly special is happening at Hillsborough Stadium, the home of my beloved football club Sheffield Wednesday fc. A day that celebrates the beautiful lives and enduring legacy of my daughter Lacey Bennett and my son John Bennett along with their mum Terri Harris and best friend Connie Gent. This day is not just about a football game; it's about continuing the incredible journey they started, making sure their spirits live on in a way that would make them proud.

“The last time I saw Lacey and John was on a video call. Their enthusiasm and passion for helping others shone brightly through the screen. They excitedly shared their experience of meeting a lady fundraising for the Youth Cancer Trust. They had taken it upon themselves to contribute, selling sweets and raising an impressive £4.56. In our conversation, I encouraged them to visit the shop the next morning and proudly share their accomplishment.

“Little did I know that would be our last conversation. That evening, Lacey, John, their beloved mom Terri Harris, and their best friend Connie Gent were taken from us far too soon. The loss was unimaginable, and their dreams of donating the money were never fulfilled.

I”n their memory, and as a promise to continue what they started, I've made it my mission to raise funds for the Youth Cancer Trust. On May 2nd 2025 @ 7pm #adadforever Utd will face Legends FC in a charity football game at SWFC Hillsborough stadium Facility, 76 Penistone Rd N, Sheffield S6 1SW

“Let's come together to honour these precious lives and turn a tragic moment into a beacon of hope. Every contribution, no matter the size, helps us continue Lacey and John's legacy of kindness and generosity. Please give what you can and share this journey with us. Together, let's do something beautiful that reflects the spirit of love and giving that defined their lives.

“Join us in transforming tragedy into triumph, ensuring that Lacey, John, Terri, and Connie's memories shine brightly through the joy we bring to others. Thank you for being a part of this meaningful endeavour… With love and gratitude, Jason Bennett.”

It’s thought that the likes of Daniel Pudil, Lee Peacock, Tommy Spurr, Lee Bullen, John Pearson and JP McGovern are among those also set to feature, with plenty more Owls legends in the works.