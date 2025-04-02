Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, says that Bailey Cadamarteri’s injury has not been ‘easy for him’, but spoke of the chance he’ll get in preseason.

Cadamarteri didn’t have the easiest of times when he started his loan spell at Lincoln City, and had to be patient in search of regular game time, however still managed to get eight goals during his time with the club prior to it being cut short by injury recently.

The 19-year-old came in for praise from manager, Michael Skubala, who also said that it was a pity that his season had been ended early, with ‘Cadz’ heading back to Middlewood Road after it was confirmed that he wouldn’t be available again in 2024/25.

For Röhl, who has explained that conversations will be had about the way forward ahead of the new campaign, and he’s thrown down the gauntlet to players such as Cadamarteri and Sean Fusire - who was back in Carlisle United’s starting XI on Tuesday night after a long wait.

“It was our wish that he had a full season at a good level,” the German said of his young striker. “He started well, but then he had his injury and now another injury - it happens. I think it’s not easy for him, and it’s been similar for Sean (Fusire) where we expected a little bit more for them, to help them really.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Röhl with Bailey Cadamarteri | Steve Ellis

“But I think it’s all experience for us as a club, with the loans. You have not a guarantee that it’ll work. When we look to our loans there here there have been some win/wins for both sides.

“This is football, it’s important that the players are fit for when preseason starts, and then they have a new chance to show where they are.”

Wednesday have a host of young players currently out on loan at various levels of the English football pyramid, and it’ll be an interesting couple of months ahead as the club makes decisions on who they want to be a part of things going forward and who will need to find a new home. Thankfully there are no question marks on Cadamarteri or Fusire, both of whom are contracted into 2025/26.