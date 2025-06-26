Sheffield Wednesday's unpaid wages, preseason concerns and Danny Röhl's future - All Wednesday

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Football Journalist

Published 26th Jun 2025, 09:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

It's continuing chaos at Sheffield Wednesday amid unpaid wages, a transfer embargo and question marks over who will be there for preseason...

This week on All Wednesday we chat to Alex Miller to get up to speed with the latest over at Hillsborough, however it’s worth noting that the episode was recorded ahead of our late-night story regarding the future of manager, Danny Röhl.

Alex gives his thoughts on the current state-of-play with players set to start returning to Middlewood Road today for testing, and we discuss where things go from here.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

You can watch the full episode right here by clicking this link, but for a short clip of the show, you can go ahead and check out the video at the top of the page.

Watch every episode of All Wednesday with Joe Crann - interviews, opinion and insight on the Owls every week, on demand on Shots TV here

Related topics:Danny RohlHillsborough

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice