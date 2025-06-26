Sheffield Wednesday's unpaid wages, preseason concerns and Danny Röhl's future - All Wednesday
This week on All Wednesday we chat to Alex Miller to get up to speed with the latest over at Hillsborough, however it’s worth noting that the episode was recorded ahead of our late-night story regarding the future of manager, Danny Röhl.
Alex gives his thoughts on the current state-of-play with players set to start returning to Middlewood Road today for testing, and we discuss where things go from here.
You can watch the full episode right here by clicking this link, but for a short clip of the show, you can go ahead and check out the video at the top of the page.
