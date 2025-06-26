It's continuing chaos at Sheffield Wednesday amid unpaid wages, a transfer embargo and question marks over who will be there for preseason...

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This week on All Wednesday we chat to Alex Miller to get up to speed with the latest over at Hillsborough, however it’s worth noting that the episode was recorded ahead of our late-night story regarding the future of manager, Danny Röhl.

Alex gives his thoughts on the current state-of-play with players set to start returning to Middlewood Road today for testing, and we discuss where things go from here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can watch the full episode right here by clicking this link, but for a short clip of the show, you can go ahead and check out the video at the top of the page.