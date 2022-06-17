The 25-year-old is set for his first headline show on August 6 when he takes another Sheffield fighter, Sam O’maison, for the vacant British super lightweight title at the Utilita Arena.

“World Championship boxing at Hillsborough’s the goal, so headlining the arena for the British Title is a great milestone along the way,” said unbeaten Smith, who has won nine of his 11 professional fights to date by knockout.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dalton Smith celebrates after victory in the WBC International Silver Super-Lightweight title fight between Dalton Smith and Ray Moylette at First Direct Arena on March 26, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

“It’s a venue that has seen some huge fights - Naz, Nelson, Hatton and Brook to name a few. Now I feel it’s my turn."

O’maison spent a brief period training at The Steel City Gym in Darnall alongside Smith when he left the Ingle Gym in 2015.

The pair have also sparred on numerous occasions.

“Sam is heavy-handed and an awkward southpaw, but I think my best beats his best so that’s what I need to deliver,” added ‘Thunder’, who spent five years in the prestigious GB Boxing set-up at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield.

"It’s going to be a right atmosphere.”

O’maison is happy to accept his underdog tag and said: "I know Dalton fairly well and sparred him a few times, so I know this fight won't be easy by any means.

"These calibre of fights never are but I 100 per cent believe in myself. The icing on the cake for me is that it’s a Sheffield derby at the Sheffield Arena.