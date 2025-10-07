A front-line Sheffield Wednesday coach has terminated his contract at the club, citing the need to put his family first in what are continuing ‘difficult circumstances’ at Hillsborough.

Andy Parslow, the former Swansea City and AFC Wimbledon figure, arrived to S6 in September last year as a set piece specialist coach, with set piece analyst Ben King coming in alongside him into Danny Röhl’s backroom set-up. Parslow remained a senior member of staff under the management of Henrik Pedersen but has now left having resigned from his position on Monday.

It comes at the outset of the current international break and amid the part-payment of staff for the month of September, with Dejphon Chansiri’s Wednesday having failed to fulfil their salary obligations to its workforce in five of the last seven months. Off-field chaos has clouded Wednesday for much of the year and the squad has been decimated by the enforced exodus of senior players.

Confirming his departure, Parslow posted to LinkedIn on Tuesday afternoon: “Yesterday, I made the difficult decision to terminate my contract at Sheffield Wednesday FC and will now be seeking an immediate return to employment. In the difficult circumstances that we have faced, I have tried to do the very best that I can for the club, but my family are and always will be my priority, and I have taken this decision with their best interests at the forefront.

“We have been privileged to call Sheffield our home for the past year. My son was born here and my daughter knows all the words to Hi Ho Sheffield Wednesday, which has become an anthem in our house.

“I want to thank Danny Röhl firstly, for bringing me to the club in September last year and for his guidance and support throughout that season. Also, Henrik Pedersen for his unwavering support and strength since taking charge. I also want to thank all of the players for their outstanding efforts in my time at the club and how they have conducted themselves throughout. All of the staff at the club, a fantastic group of people who I wish nothing but the best for in the future. A special mention as well for Ben King who I worked closely with in our department.

“Lastly, to the fans. An incredible group of people that have cheered us on at home and provided by far the best away following that I have ever seen - thank you for your support and your love for this fantastic football club. I leave with a heavy heart and will always follow Wednesday's results moving forwards.”

Though areas of improvement were noted by both Röhl and Pedersen in the past year and the Owls rank 10th in the division for set piece goals this season, the fact is that Wednesday have struggled with set pieces for some time. No Championship side conceded more regularly from dead ball situations in the 2024/25 campaign than Wednesday’s 20, while the departure of key aerially-adept figures this summer has not helped the Owls avoid becoming the most vulnerable team this time out - no team has conceded more from set pieces than their seven.

Craig Mudd, Pete Shuttleworth and Darryl Flahavan have all been added to Pedersen’s backroom team in recent weeks and given the circumstances around the club, it remains to be seen whether Wednesday seek to replace Parslow.

