Sheffield Wednesday could be coming up against Chelsea’s new one-time £80 million striker in the FA Cup on Sunday

Striker Gonzalo Higuain has joined Chelsea on loan from Juventus for the remainder of the season, the Premier League club have announced and he could be set for a debut against Sheffield Wednesday

The Owls travel to Stamford Bridge on Sunday in the fourth round of the FA Cup and the multi-million pound talent in the Blues’ ranks has been swelled by a player who Juventus once paid £80 million to take him from Napoli.

Striker Gonzalo Higuain has joined Chelsea on loan from Juventus for the remainder of the season, the Premier League club have announced. Martin Rickett/PA Wire

Higuain has been on loan at AC Milan since the beginning of the season, scoring eight goals in 22 appearances.

Chelsea fans were hoping that the Argentina international would be signed in time to make the squad for Thursday’s League Cup semi-final second leg against Tottenham.

However, the deal didn’t go through before Wednesday’s 12 noon deadline and now the 31-year-old, who comes in on loan until the end of the season for Maurizio Sarri’s goal-shy side, should be ready to pull on the blue shirt for the first time when Wednesday head for the capital on Sunday (kick-off 6pm).

He told Chelsea’s website on completing the signing: “When the opportunity to join Chelsea presented itself I had to take it. It’s a team I’ve always liked that has a lot of history, a wonderful stadium and they play in the Premier League, a league I’ve always wanted to play in.

“I now hope I can give back that trust Chelsea have shown me out on the pitch. I can’t wait to start and I hope to adapt as soon as possible.”

