Sheffield Wednesday could be boosted by return of Sam Hutchinson and Josh Windass for Shrewsbury Town trip

The Owls were abject at either end of the pitch in losing 5-0 to Sunderland on Thursday night but their latest test as they bid to bounce back from that humiliation could see the return of Sam Hutchinson and Josh Windass.

Hutchinson hasn’t played since coming off at half time in the 1-0 win over Bolton Wanderers on October 9 and his presence has been missed both in the middle of the park and at the back where he has also featured.

Windass had already missed the majority of this campaign after picking up an injury in pre-season but had returned in late November, scoring two goals in four appearances.

The attacker wasn’t available for the demolition at Sunderland, with Darren Moore stating that Windass had picked up ‘a minor injury’.

However, Moore is hopeful that both Hutchinson and Windass could be available for the match against the Shrews.

"Hutchinson is back in training,” revealed Moore. “He just needs volume.

"If we can get Josh and Sam back, they will be like two signings. They are big players for us.

"The idea is getting them back and not rushing them back for one or two games where they could potentially be rushed back too soon.”

When asked if the players will be fit enough to play tomorrow, Moore added: “"We will look at it for the next game. We will assess [Hutchinson] and Josh as we go along.