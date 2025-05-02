Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday’s soon-to-be out-of-contract cohort look set to discover their fates after the season, with manager Danny Röhl forecasting another ‘lively’ summer at S6.

Speculation over the manager’s future aside, the squad itself is set for the potential of big changes, with a raft of senior players approaching the end of their deals. Though Wednesday’s policy of secrecy over contract lengths make things trickier to ascertain than at other clubs, The Star understands a double-figure tally of individuals are coming to the end of their current deals, with some carrying extension clauses. Three loanees will also see their stints come to a close.

Röhl said last week that he had made recommendations to the club over decisions that should be made and urged them to make prompt decisions in order to allow for a swift start to their summer plans. A collaborative approach to big decisions has been routine at Wednesday in recent years but with a question mark hanging over his future this summer, it stands to complicate matters. Asked who exactly makes the ultimate decisions, there wasn’t a definitive answer.

The 36-year-old told The Star: “We spoke in the past with the recruitment, with the trusted people of the chairman about this and what I think, what is my feedback from the season, what is necessary and what is not necessary. I hope in the next days, especially after Watford, that it is a busy week for the club, that you can make quick decisions.

“It is most important now that everybody knows in what direction it goes and this should be a big goal for the next weeks, because then you can continue, make decisions, step up, develop, bring players in and out. You should use this time as soon as possible now. What is important is always the club, it is not a single person. If you make a decision together it is better and it is important for the club. This should be around in our mind.”

The likes of Barry Bannan, Josh Windass, Stuart Amstrong, Michael Ihiekwe, Michael Smith, Pol Valentin, Callum Paterson, Marvin Johnson and Anthony Musaba are among those approaching the end of their current deals. It’s set to be another manic few months - regardless of any managerial upheaval.

“We will have it again,” he said. “The squad will be lively in the summer. I cannot really say a number now, but you have maybe again 10 players where you change something. With some players, you want to keep them, maybe they want to go, some players you keep them and you extend their contract.

“It’s a busy time and what is helpful is that you do it not too late, that you start as soon as possible. Some things you cannot influence so quick, some other league still have the season on, but the basic things you have to decide now, in the next couple of days. Then you can continue from this point.”

