'Big belief' in Sheffield Wednesday contract walkout latest with decisions imminent
The Owls have already lost last season’s top goal scorers Josh Windass and Michael Smith to the free agency market after they successfully handed in their notice - with the promotion-winning pair having moved on to Wrexham and Preston North End respectively. Max Lowe is one player known to have followed suit after July’s payday failure and The Star understands a handful of other senior players have done the same.
The wording and nature of the departed duo’s notice has effectively given teammates a blueprint for the exit, with contract details also believed to hold a bearing on the validity of their claims. Players are expected to be made whole on their July payments imminently - if not already - and it is not yet known where players thoughts are in terms of their wishes to leave.
The 15-day notice period for players who handed in their notice immediately is a week away and players will have to decide whether or not they wish to push through on an intention to leave the club. New Wednesday boss Henrik Pedersen spoke hopefully on the prospect of his squad will remaining in tact, but accepts each individual decisions will be made in due course. He does not anticipate any players refusing to play in their season opener at Leicester City on Sunday.
"Every single player is up to them, what they want and what they don't want, but at the moment I have a big belief that it will go in a positive direction,” he told The Star. “When I look at the training pitch I see some very hungry guys who really try to do all they can with all their energy with all the qualities they have, to do their best every day in training.”
Pedersen intimated he has held conversations with players of concern but suggested there is little to discuss given he has control only over football matters. "They know how amazing the club is so I don't need to say a lot of words,” he said. “Our players (would) love to stay here, this is not the question for our players. Also the players who have left, they love our club.
"So it's about what can I do (for them)? What role do they have in the future? What can I do in training? What can I do with the playing philosophy? And all the things that are out of our control, we can speak about it, but I have no influence.”
