The Star revealed earlier today that the youngster, who was due to see his contract expire at the end of this season, was about to extend his loan spell with Gloucester City, and now that decision has been confirmed alongside the announcement of a new deal that will run through until the end of the next campaign.

Galvin stepped up into the senior setup at Hillsborough last season and got a handful of games under his belt in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, however it was felt that he would benefit from the opportunity to get a more regular senior football under his belt over the course of the 2021/22 campaign.

In Gloucester he’s getting that, playing six games so far, and he’s clearly done enough in his first month given the fact that manager, Paul Groves, wanted him to stick around for the remainder of the year.

A statement on the club’s official website today read, “Defender Ryan Galvin has extended his contract with Sheffield Wednesday until 2023… The 20-year-old is currently on loan with National League North side Gloucester City, where he signed a one-month loan deal back in August. We can confirm that Galvin has also extended his loan spell with the Tigers until January.”

Wednesday have a host of other players who will be out of contract come the end of the current season, and it’s thought that plenty of talks are going on in the background as they look to try and tie some of those up in the next few weeks.