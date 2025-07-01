Exclusive:Defender pens Sheffield Wednesday contract - club praised
Emery, 18, has been a regular for the Owls’ U18s this season, also turning out for the club’s U21s, and will now be doing so on a permanent basis following his promotion into Andy Holdsworth’s side in the Professional Development League.
Guy Branston, of Game Changer FA, confirmed the news to The Star on Tuesday after the talented teen finalised his maiden pro deal, heaping praise on the club for how it was all handled.
“It was exceptional treatment,” he said. “And a fantastic way to seal off moving from the U18s to the U21s. The way the club has worked with the family, and us as agents, I really thought it was exceptional… We look forward to working with the club going forward with Joseph.”
The centre back, who has also played as a defensive midfielder, has worked his way up the ranks in the academy at S6, and will be desperate to show what he’s got in preseason given the opportunity that the current embargo current presents to the club’s next generation.
Emery was one of four youngsters who were offered professional terms as their scholarships at the club came to an end, with Ernie Weaver, Logan Stretch and Sutura Kakay the others that Wednesday are eager to see step up at Middlewood Road.
Those released were Finley Hunt, Harris Lihe, Voldi Mbaya, Caiden Remy-Dee, Ari-Jae Shaw, Jack Swales and Dominic Weston.
