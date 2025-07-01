Sheffield Wednesday defender, Joseph Emery, has penned his first professional deal at the club, The Star has been informed.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emery, 18, has been a regular for the Owls’ U18s this season, also turning out for the club’s U21s, and will now be doing so on a permanent basis following his promotion into Andy Holdsworth’s side in the Professional Development League.

Guy Branston, of Game Changer FA, confirmed the news to The Star on Tuesday after the talented teen finalised his maiden pro deal, heaping praise on the club for how it was all handled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joseph Emery has signed his Sheffield Wednesday pro deal

Sheffield Wednesday’s Joe Emery | Guy Branston

“It was exceptional treatment,” he said. “And a fantastic way to seal off moving from the U18s to the U21s. The way the club has worked with the family, and us as agents, I really thought it was exceptional… We look forward to working with the club going forward with Joseph.”

The centre back, who has also played as a defensive midfielder, has worked his way up the ranks in the academy at S6, and will be desperate to show what he’s got in preseason given the opportunity that the current embargo current presents to the club’s next generation.

Emery was one of four youngsters who were offered professional terms as their scholarships at the club came to an end, with Ernie Weaver, Logan Stretch and Sutura Kakay the others that Wednesday are eager to see step up at Middlewood Road.

Those released were Finley Hunt, Harris Lihe, Voldi Mbaya, Caiden Remy-Dee, Ari-Jae Shaw, Jack Swales and Dominic Weston.