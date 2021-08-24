The exit of winger, Andre Green, last week may well have opened up a space for another new arrival at Hillsborough this summer, and The Star is led to believe that free agent, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, is a player they could be considering.

Mendez-Laing has had a difficult couple of years in terms of his football career, with the former Cardiff City man having been banned for three months after an in-competition urine sample ‘was found to contain metabolites of cocaine once subsequently analysed’.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a result of his positive test in July last year, the 29-year-old was released by Cardiff for ‘an alleged breach of contract’, however he said earlier this year that he had ‘been able to overcome my personal hurdles, to focus, and invest my time in working hard, determined to return to football’.

The attacker signed for Boro on a short-term deal earlier this year after Neil Warnock decided to give him a shot at redemption, with the former Rochdale man going on to make nine Championship appearances (including two starts) and scoring once before being released at the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

If the Owls were to pursue a move for Mendez-Laing it would be an interesting option for Moore given the player’s recent troubles, but he does have previous form in League One having impressed for Rochdale in 2015/16 and 2016/17.