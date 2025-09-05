Henrik Pedersen’s hunt for coaching staff is ongoing, and it’s understood that a former Sheffield Wednesday coach has made his way onto his radar.

The Dane has made no secret of his desire to bring in some new faces to help out at Middlewood Road after being appointed as manager of the Owls, with the likes of Andy Holdsworth and Giles Coke having currently stepped up from their roles in the academy in order to assist with the first team due to their lack of staff members.

Former boss, Danny Röhl, had a big technical team around him – which included Pedersen – but the current man at the helm hasn’t yet been given the green light to bring anybody else in to aid his efforts to steady the ship at Hillsborough.

Sheffield Wednesday are on the hunt for new coaches

The Star previously reported that Manchester City U21s assistant, Craig Mudd, was somebody that the club was eyeing, and it’s also understood that ex-Owls goalkeeper coach, Darryl Flahavan, is also on the list of potential new recruits.

Flahavan, who spent time in S6 during Garry Monk’s spell in charge, is currently with League One outfit, Plymouth Argyle, but is believed to be one of the names that Pedersen has looked at when looking for somebody to come in and work with the likes of Pierce Charles, Ethan Horvath and the other shot-stoppers.

The 46-year-old’s previous experience in South Yorkshire would be an added bonus if he was to be open to moving back up north, however he’s not the only one who’s been considered an option with former Huddersfield Town coach, Andy Quy, also believed to have been on the list of potential recruits. Quy, however, is reportedly on his way to Crystal Palace.

Wednesday are currently unable to bring in new players due to the EFL refusing to let them register new players on the back of their recent financial issues, however the league don’t have any jurisdiction when it comes to bringing in new staff members. It’s thought, however, that they would expect there to at least be some dialogue before any such decisions are made.

