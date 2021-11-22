Sheffield Wednesday confirm signing of Nathaniel Mendez-Laing

As reported by The Star, the winger had been training with Wednesday for a considerable time in a bid to maintain his fitness having been released by Middlesbrough at the end of last season.

Owls boss Darren Moore was at pains to point out that this wasn’t a trial but had kept his options open with regards to the possibility of signing the 29-year-old.

Mendez-Laing played in a behind-closed-doors match against a Sheffield United XI last week, alongside Josh Windass who is stepping up his recovery from injury.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing has joined Sheffield Wednesday the Owls have confirmed. Picture: SWFC

And now Wednesday have moved to sign the attacker who has also played for Peterborough, Rochdale and Cardiff as well as having a number of loan spells, including one at Sheffield United ten years ago.

Wednesday have been ravaged by injuries of late and Moore admitted that he was prepared to move into the free agent market to add more bodies to the squad.

The manager has also given a 5pm deadline to a defender – understood to be former Crystal Palace and Watford player Adrian Mariappa – after revealing on Friday that a deal had been offered.

Moore had allowed the free agent to mull over the decision over the weekend.

Mendez-Laing made nine appearances for Middlesbrough, scoring once.

His last competitive match came on April 2 when he played 69 minutes for Boro in a 3-1 defeat to Borunemouth at the Vitality Stadium.