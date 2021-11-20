Speaking after his Owls side won at Accrington Stanley in a 3-2 thriller, Moore said the player is still mulling over the offer of a contract at Hillsborough, with the promise the player would come straight into contention for a place in the side.

A self-imposed deadline of 5pm on Monday has been set on the player’s decision and the Owls boss is holding firm on that.

“There’s a Championship club and another club overseas as well as us,” Moore said.

“I’m very hopeful it is us he chooses. I’d welcome the opportunity to work with the player and I think he’d be big for us at the stage we’re at now.

“The reason I’m after him is that if he signs, he’s able to play. It’s him and not anybody else because anybody else we’d have to get fit and if that’s the case we might as well work with what we’ve got until the January window, whereas this lad can step in straight away and play.

“I am drawing that line on it come five o’clock on Monday on whether he chooses to come to join us. If not we will move on.

“I don’t want to give much away, but come Monday we’ll have some news. If not, if we get to the game on Tuesday and there’s nothing happening, it means that there’s nothing happening.”