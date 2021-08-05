The Star reported earlier today that the 32-year-old forward, who hails from Sheffield, was closing in on a move to Hillsborough from Stoke City, and now it’s been confirmed that he’s completed that switch.

Gregory joins the Owls on a permanent basis after terms were agreed with the Potters over a move to Hillsborough, and could potentially be in contention to face Charlton Athletic in their season opener on Saturday afternoon.

It was confirmed on the club’s official website as they said, “Darren Moore has added to his attacking armoury with the permanent signing of Lee Gregory from Stoke… The forward brings an impressive goalscoring record to Hillsborough, with over 100 league strikes to his name.

“Born in Sheffield, Gregory began his career with Mansfield before moving to Halifax in 2011 where he scored 31 goals in 40 appearances.”

They also revealed that Gregory will wear the club’s number nine this season as he looks to rekindle some of the goalscoring form that he had whilst playing for Millwall in his last spell in League One.

Gregory becomes the Owls’ 11th senior signing of the summer, and was announced just an hour after the club had confirmed the arrival of another experience attacker, Marvin Johnson, who arrived after leaving Middlesbrough at the end of his contract last season.

Lee Gregory is Sheffield Wednesday's new number nine. (via swfc.co.uk)