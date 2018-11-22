Sheffield Wednesday column: Was Owls boss speaking Double Dutch or being too honest?

It was last Friday, during a relatively quiet international break, that a Jos Luhukay interview was released online.

But this wasn't any run-of-the-mill interview.

Owls Manager Jos Luhukay....Pic Steve Ellis.

The piece was published by a Dutch magazine, Voetbal International, following a visit to Sheffield ahead of the recent Steel City derby.

Among some of the more eyebrow-raising comments in the piece was Luhukay saying that he would probably have left football had Wednesday not come in for him last January.

Luhukay said: "If this club had not come, I might have already stopped.

"I had never thought about the Championship, never even seen a match in England.

"But I still wanted to take the opportunity to experience another football culture."

A section of Wednesday fans, perhaps understandably, lambasted the Dutchman on social media and online forums.

Goalkeeper Cameron Dawson targets upward movement as Owls look to climb table

It was certainly a bizarre comment to make, especially with Wednesday in such a poor run of form and with Luhukay under pressure to get results.

However, it was possibly a mixture of naivety on behalf of Luhukay and also something getting lost in translation, which can often be the case with foreign managers.

There were some other strange comments weaved into the piece, with Luhukay saying: "I do not have to say anything before the kickoff" to the players.

Again, a bizarre statement that doesn't exactly help alter people's perceptions of Luhukay, who doesn't immediately strike you as a passionate motivator given his quiet touchline demeanour.

But as well as some controversial comments, Luhukay did also come across as someone who is genuinely interested in leaving the club in a better place than when he arrived, whenever that may be.

Read more Owls’ news from the Star

He spoke of his delight at the club's academy system and how he believes that the likes of Cameron Dawson and Matt Penney could one day make the club a lot of money in the transfer market.

Also, rather tellingly, he spoke of how he wanted to leave a legacy of his own.

Luhykay said: "I want to give these guys something, for when I’m gone. Whether that’s tomorrow, in a year or in three years."

The article also included some tongue-in-cheek quotes from midfielder Joey Pelupessy regarding fry-ups at the training ground and revealed Luhukay opts for a modest choice of car compared to his players, particularly Lucas Joao.

All in all, it was certainly a piece that got Owls fans talking.

Chances are, if Wednesday overcome Derby on Saturday then the article will quickly be forgotten.

If not, then don't be surprised to see some of Luhukay's comments crop up once more in conversations and across social media.