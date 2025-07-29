Sheffield Wednesday have officially confirmed the departure of long-serving coach Neil Thompson, along with the rest of Danny Röhl’s immediate backroom team.

The Owls announced the exit of Röhl on Tuesday morning after a protracted parting of ways that was negotiated between the two camps from June. The German coach had made a return to Middlewood Road after missing the first two weeks of pre-season but now sees his maiden managerial stint come to an official end after 89 competitive matches.

It has long since been known that Röhl’s immediate coaching team left the club at the end of their contracts at the turn of the month, with goalkeeping guru Sal Bibbo having already sealed his next switch to Rangers. The confirmation of Röhl’s exit has now allowed them to acknowledge the exits of Sascha Lense, Chris Powell and Thompson, who moves on after nearly 15 years service to Wednesday in a number of roles.

Sheffield Wednesday have bid farewell to long-serving coach Neil Thompson. Pic: Steve Ellis.

After time at Leeds United, Thompson arrived to Middlewood Road under the management of Gary Megson in 2011 and has worked with 11 full-time Owls bosses, contributing to two League One promotions while overseeing the development of the club’s youth players as his time with the club took on a number of roles. He stepped up in two caretaker stints - one spanning 13 matches between the spells of Tony Pulis and Darren Moore - and formed an important part of Röhl’s coaching staff in the last two seasons.

Thompson, 61, was a hugely popular figure at Wednesday and has become something of a fixture. His departure comes some months after the exits of fellow long-serving coaches such as Steve Haslam and Nicky Weaver.

Following the confirmation of Röhl’s exit, Wednesday posted an individual tribute to Thompson that ended: “Everyone at Sheffield Wednesday would like to thank ‘Thommo’ for his outstanding service to the club and wish him the very best for the future.”

