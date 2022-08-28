Sheffield Wednesday closing in on Alex Mighten signing according to reports

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls have had a busy window as Darren Moore puts together a side that he hopes can push all the way and gain promotion out of League One this season, and the departure of Sylla Sow over the weekend gave him a bit of space in terms of incomings.

It was reported by The Star earlier this week that Wednesday were keen on 19-year-old Forest starlet, Mighten, however interest from the likes of Hearts and Ipswich Town – among others – mean that it’s not an easy deal to get done.

Now though, according to reports further north, it would appear that Moore may well get his man, with Wednesday now favourites to get a loan deal over the line before the transfer window comes to a close next week.

According to the Edinburgh Evening News, ‘talks with Wednesday are at an advanced stage and they are now favourites’, with the attacker ‘expected to finalise that move in the next 48 hours barring any late setbacks’.

Forest manager, Steve Cooper, sees a big future for the talented teenager, but admits that they don't want to have him spending a season on the sidelines without getting senior game time – hence the decision to loan him out.

He told NottinghamshireLive this week, “I’ve gone on record many times to say what I think Alex can be for Forest in the long-term. And everybody’s way of getting there looks different.

“What Alex can’t do - and I’m not speaking out of term, because me and Alex have had this conversation - is have another season like last year. Always, the most important thing for a young player is to play games; to start games, sometimes finish them, play three in a week, experience the build-up, experience the winning, experience the losing, come up against strong opponents.”