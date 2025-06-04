Sheffield South East Member of Parliament, Clive Betts, has urged Sheffield Wednesday owner, Dejphon Chansiri, to sell the club.

Betts, a lifelong Wednesdayite, is no stranger to the plight of his boyhood club, having previously brought up the current owner in Parliament, and now - after both SWFC and Chansiri were charged by the EFL - he says that the Owls chairman’s behaviour has been ‘appalling’.

Wednesday are on the brink of an embargo and a three-window transfer fee restriction as they stumble through the latest financial debacle, with several players, coaches and non-playing staff still unpaid for the month of May. Betts has wasted no time in having his say.

A statement, released today, read, “Following the latest statement from EFL issuing charges on Sheffield Wednesday and its owner Dejphon Chansiri for failing to honour payment obligations for the team and club Clive Betts MP calls for Chansiri to sell the club and stop punishing Owls fans.

“The owner of Wednesday has again failed to maintain the financial obligations required on him to ensure the running of the Sheffield club despite previous charges and warnings from EFL. Sheffield South East MP Clive Betts has previously spoken in Parliament about the mess the Wednesday owner has caused and urged for him to sell the club to new owners who can commit to pay players on time.

“Speaking in support of the new football regulation bill going through Parliament Clive Betts MP used the example of his lifelong club to illustrate how badly this regulation is needed to stop owners abusing their position, damaging the club in the process. The MP is now calling for the EFL to undertake a full investigation into the finances involved with the owner and how they are being used to sustain the club.”

Meanwhile, comment from Clive Betts MP himself said, “The behaviour of Wednesday’s owner is appalling. He has proven repeatedly that he cannot properly resource or fund the club and is refusing to recognise his financial failings.

“It breaks my heart to see the club I have followed all my life being held hostage by an owner who clearly has no interest or care for us the way a club owner should. It is clear that Chansiri does not have the ability or resources to fund and invest in Sheffield Wednesday.

“He must accept that he needs to sell Wednesday to prevent the complete collapse of the club. We as fans deserve better and I would urge any buyers to come forward to save Sheffield Wednesday.”