The Canadian international, who was due to spend the full season on loan at S6, had his Wednesday experience cut short by parent club Wolverhampton Wanderers and was sent out to MK Dons immediately afterwards.

It is understood the Premier League club felt Corbeanu had a better chance of progression with Liam Manning’s side after the Owls switched to a different formation in the wake of a raft of early season injuries. The decision, ultimately, was left to the 19-year-old.

“We at Sheffield Wednesday were desperate and happy to keep Theo on board,” Moore said.

“We were really please with how we’ve aided his development and what he’s done with us. But he was never our player. They can do as they see fit really in terms of calling him back.

“One thing I’ll never do is guarantee players a start or that they’ll play games. As a manager, I’d never endorse that.

“Wolves allowed us to have a good player in Theo, I’m pleased with the work that we’d done with him and we wish him well.”

Corbeanu impressed on his MK Dons debut, starring on the right of a front three in a 1-0 win over rivals AFC Wimbledon.

His recall sparked an intense reaction from Wednesday supporters who had taken his style of play to heart in his short time at the club.

Asked on whether he had any regrets over how much playing time was afforded to the youngster, Moore said: “No. The time we played Theo was absolutely spot on.

“When he first came he had a terrible bout of illness and his body was run down through the season he’d had, the travelling with internationals. We had to build him back up. He was nowhere near. Physically he was drained.

“We got him to a level where he was exceptional. We’ve definitely aided his development.

“He was never our player to dictate where he was going to go in the second half of the season.”

Moore said injuries have pushed them towards a 3-5-2 formation that many believe didn’t suit Corbeanu.

“You look at the wing-backs and Wolves play a similar system to the one we’ve been playing,” he said on suggestions it was the 19-year-old’s role as a wing-back that had prompted the Premier League side into a recall.

“We have different styles and systems here. The wing-back system was more forced upon us than selected. I’m sure that when certain players get back fit we will work in different styles and systems along the way.

“It was something we felt we needed to do at the time and that’s it and even then, we played in the system really well.

“Yes, we’re disappointed, we would have liked to keep him and yes we requested to keep him without a doubt.

“That I can confirm to all the supporters, we did that. But Wolves rang up and called him back. However late in the day it was, they did that.