What Chris Waddle has just said about Sheffield Wednesday situation

Chris Waddle has been sharing his thoughts on the current Sheffield Wednesday situation ahead of the Championship campaign

Sheffield Wednesday have been in an ongoing crisis this summer from financial issues, which led to staff and players being paid late, the North Stand of Hillsborough being deemed prohibited by the council and talks of a potential player strike at the beginning of the Championship season - it has been a few months worse than a football fan could ever imagine for the team they are so deeply connected to.

And now one of the Hillsborough greats from years gone by has come out with a scathing message about the situation the club is in under Dejphon Chansiri’s flailing ownership. Chris Waddle, who signed for Wednesday for £1m in 1992, is part of a generation many who are too young to have seen their successes would scarcely believe possible of the club is now run so poorly today.

The S6 legend played Premier League football and featured in cup finals for the Owls and he says that the owner has to sell up as quickly as possible “for the good of the club and supporters”.

‘Farcical a club of this size is going through this’

Waddle, speaking to Flashscore, said: “It's been horrendous. I know Dejphon Chansiri tries to say the right things and do the right things and is trying to get the sale of the club through to the new owners, but then you hear they’ve pulled out, then it’s back on, there’s others interested.

“It needs to be sorted super quick. It needs to be sorted yesterday and it's farcical that a club that size is going through this. Some players have got options to leave, we don't know what the squad's going to be, we don't know who's there.

“I keep talking every week about this takeover now time is running out, players are training, you don't know who's going to be turning up, who's not, you don't know who's leaving, who's staying.”

‘Complete and utter shambles’

The Hillsborough icon blasted the running of the club, he said: “It's a complete shambles and listen, I'm not just saying it's 100% Chansiri because I don't know the ins and outs completely, but he’ll have a big part on what's going on, definitely.

“It doesn't matter at the minute about the staff, the players, you can always get players. There's enough players without a contract who are good players sitting around doing nothing at the minute.”

‘For the good of the club, hurry up and sell’

Finally, Waddle called on Chansiri to let go of control of the club and sell up. “This deal needs to be put through super quick and let whoever's going to be in charge get on with it and let's get the ball rolling with Wednesday because it is minute at a time,” he said.

“It's every week we hear something different and the bloke who's pulling the strings has got to be Chansiri. For the good of the club and the good of the supporters who are fantastic, please, please hurry up and sell this football club.”