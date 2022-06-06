Huddersfield Town, who were just 90 minutes from a lace in the Premier League before they lost to Nottingham Forest in the Championship play-off final, are said to be in ‘advanced talks’ with six-foot-nine forward Kyle Hudlin, of Solihull Moors.

Hudlin, 21, knows all about play-off heartbreak having scored and lost 2-1 at the London Stadium over the weekend, a result that meant winners Grimsby Town were promoted to League Two instead of Moors.

Sheffield Wednesday-linked striker Kyle Hudlin is on his way to Huddersfield Town from Solihull Moors if reports are to be believed.

The giant striker, who has been linked with Wednesday for some time along with a handful of clubs including, curiously, Manchester City, is the tallest player in the top five divisions of English football.

It is thought Scottish champions Celtic have also been to watch Hudlin, as well as Cardiff City and Middlesbrough.

Despite these links with high-profile league sides, Hudlin was a bit-part player for much of Solihull’s season, though he popped up with goals at important times and proved a handful for National League defences.

It is thought his unique frame and age would give coaches plenty to work with at an EFL club and Football Insider have reported that it is Huddersfield that are about to steal the youngster away from Midlands side Moors.